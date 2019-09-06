Man lauded for saving suicidal woman’s life

(From left) Mr Ang Yaocheng, Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala, Mr Ong Koon Tee and Mr Goh Keng Heong.

Mr Goh Keng Heong was leaving his 15th storey flat for work when he saw a woman exit the lift.

She walked to a flower pot outside a nearby unit and stood on it, leaning over the corridor parapet.

Mr Goh, 42, told The New Paper: "She suddenly said she wanted to die."

Mr Goh reacted swiftly and pulled the woman to safety.

Yesterday, the car technician was one of three members of the public presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Jurong Police Division.

Mr Goh, Mr Ong Koon Tee, and Mr Ang Yaocheng were commended for assisting the police in three separate cases.

Mr Goh prevented the suicide on May 14 at Block 510 Jelapang Road, off Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

He said: "She was expressionless. When I brought her down, she said she had money problems."

Mr Goh then called the police.

He added: "I advised her to speak to someone about her issues, instead of doing something so reckless."

Mr Ong helped nab a molester.

On June 29, Mr Ong was at the void deck of Block 438 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, while returning home from a nearby supermarket.He saw a man touch the chest of a woman along the walkway, before fleeing.

He said: "She was with her parents at the time. She shouted she had been molested."

Along with the victim's father, Mr Ong chased the suspect to the man's block.

"He took the stairs up to his unit," said Mr Ong.

"We didn't dare follow as we were scared he had weapons."

He called the police and the man was later arrested.

SHOPPING MALL

Mr Ang, 36, was also involved in a chase when he detained a shoplifting suspect on Aug 2.

The civil servant was at Jurong Point shopping mall buying dinner, when he saw a man holding a laptop bag run out of Popular bookstore, with two people chasing him.

Mr Ang, who joined the chase, said: "I got him in a hold and pinned him to the ground."

He said the man was quite aggressive, and kept trying to punch him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala, Commander of Jurong Police Division, praised the three men for their selflessness.

He said: "Their actions are a good example for others and a testament to the strong sense of partnership between the Police and the community."