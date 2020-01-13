Man lied that his father had died to cheat boss of $7,800

He claimed his father had died and he needed money urgently for funeral expenses.

But after receiving $7,800 from his boss, who wanted to help, Yari Rawi, 45, said he had lied and that his father was alive.

Last Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to three cheating charges.

Another charge for criminal breach of trust was taken into consideration.

In September 2018, Yari worked as a call centre and business development manager for a medical manufacturer.

He heard of the executive director's plan to travel to Sri Lanka for a vacation in December that year and claimed he could assist with the bookings as he had connections.

On Oct 16, Yari lied to his boss that he had settled all the bookings and payment and received $2,000 as supposed repayment.

On Oct 30, he contacted his boss and claimed his father had died and urgently needed a loan of $3,800 for funeral expenses.

The boss got his wife to transfer the money to Yari. They later found out the transfer would take at least two working days and could not be cancelled.

The boss then decided to pass $4,000 in cash to Yari.

The transfer later went through, and Yari received a total of $7,800 from his boss for the supposed funeral expenses.

He promised to return the money, but did not do so.

The boss went on his holiday in December and soon realised he had been cheated.

When he returned to Singapore, he told Yari to return him all the money.

But Yari made excuses, and the boss made a police report on Feb 15 last year.

The accused later admitted he came up with a series of lies to get money from the victim so he could pay off his personal debts.

The court was told Yari has since made full restitution.

He is expected to be back in court on Feb 10 for mitigation and sentencing.

For each cheating charge, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.