Man made holes in toilet door to peep at maid

Using a pair of scissors, he made two holes in the toilet door so he could peep at the maid.

The 30-year-old man, who was working as an officer with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority at the time, also took videos of his relatives bathing.

Yesterday, he was jailed for 12 weeks on two charges of insult of modesty. Three similar charges were taken into consideration.

The man, who cannot be named, to protect the identity of the victims, was staying in the same unit as his wife and her family at the time.

The maid, 36, was employed by his wife's family.

The court was told that sometime in late 2016, he developed an urge to see the maid bathing.

He made two holes in the middle of the plastic door of the common toilet in the kitchen and another hole in a container used to store a bag of laundry powder on the toilet shelf.

He recorded videos of the maid by placing his mobile phone in the modified container and turning on the video mode.

The man would wait for the maid to take a shower and retrieve the phone about half an hour later.

He admitted he managed to record the victim showering about three times from late 2016 to early 2017.

He also admitted to making the holes in the toilet door to watch her as she took a shower.

On March 27, 2017, he was found out when his sister-in-law called the police saying he was outside her room harassing her and she had discovered he took a video of her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang asked for a sentence of 12 weeks for each charge and told the court the man had taken videos of the maid and two of his sisters-in-law.

Further details of the incidents involving his relatives were not disclosed in court yesterday.

She said there was a need for a deterrent sentence and that there was a high degree of premeditation by the accused.

In mitigation, the man told the court he was remorseful and that he has three children he needs to look after.

He added that his in-laws had already forgiven him for the offences.

But DPP Pang said the fact that his in-laws forgave him was a private matter. District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim agreed.

For each charge of insult of modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both.