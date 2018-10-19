Man molested three girls, including his niece

A man molested three girls, including his own niece, and recorded the acts on video.

The court heard that on one occasion, the man did it while his seven-year-old son was in the same room.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai urged District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam to sentence the father of two boys to eight years' jail with 24 strokes of the cane.

The 45-year-old man, a former Nanyang Technological University research associate, is a paedophile with a high risk of reoffending, the DPP added.

The accused, now jobless, cannot be named to protect his victims' identities. He pleaded guilty on Monday to six counts of molestation.

Fifteen other molestation charges as well as one count each of being in possession of obscene and uncensored films will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

DPP Lai said the man distracted his victims with mobile games or by asking them to draw.

Some time between August 2014 and 2016, the man's niece, who was about nine years old, went to the condominium where he lived with his parents.

He took the girl to his bedroom and gave her a pen and paper to draw. He then molested her and recorded the incident.

Another time, he outraged her modesty while she was playing a game on his mobile phone. He also recorded the act.

The second victim, who was about eight years old, was similarly distracted, molested and recorded at the man's home.

DPP Lai told the court that the man refused to provide any information about the girl's identity.

The third victim is a neighbour's four-year-old daughter. On Jan 1 last year, she was watching the man's seven-year-old son play a game on a tablet when the man molested her.

The offences came to light when the girl told her mother the man touched her private parts and she felt pain while urinating. Her parents took her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital later that day and the hospital's staff reported to the police.

The man was arrested the next day. He is out on bail of $20,000 and will be sentenced on Nov 20.