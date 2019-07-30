Man in multiple cases of road rage pleads guilty

Angered that a lorry driver was driving too slowly, a man rained punches on him, causing him to suffer facial fractures.

Yesterday, Muhammad Fuad Kamroden, 35, pleaded guilty to assault and other offences.

While out on bail, he had assaulted others, including some road rage incidents.

In 2016, Fuad and the lorry driver were in a car park at the National University of Singapore. The lorry driver was looking for a vacant lot. Fuad sounded his horn as he felt the other driver was too slow.

He then overtook the lorry and pointed his middle finger at the driver, before stopping his car in front of the lorry.

The lorry driver approached Fuad's car and knocked on the window. Fuad alighted from his car and punched the driver several times on his face, head and stomach.

He punched the driver again after the driver said he would report the incident to the police.

The driver bled heavily from his injuries and had to undergo surgery.

In 2017, Fuad got into another road rage case while he was out on bail.

A taxi driver was at Clarke Quay to pick up a passenger when the road marshall asked him to move his taxi to the private pick-up point.

While doing so, Fuad's car came up from behind and his side mirror hit the taxi driver's side mirror. A dispute ensued and he pushed the taxi driver.

In 2018, Fuad was in VivoCity when a man bumped into his right shoulder.

Fuad became angry and started pushing him.

An off-duty police officer identified himself and intervened, but Fuad continued to behave aggressively and even raised his voice at the officer.

In 2019, Fuad once again got involved in another incident of road rage, where he punched another taxi driver.

The taxi driver, 71, was inching his taxi forward while waiting for the signal to turn green when Fuad, who was riding a motorcycle, suddenly cut in front of the taxi, causing the driver to brake.

Fuad punched the driver, after a dispute.

The case will be adjourned to Sept 4 for sentencing.