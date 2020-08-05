Man nabbed after concealing heroin and Ecstasy in pumpkins

The two pumpkins and drugs seized from a unit near Clementi Avenue 5.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said yesterday it seized $30,000 worth of drugs including heroin and Ecstasy tablets hidden in two pumpkins.

A Singaporean man, 64, was arrested near Clementi Avenue 5 on Monday evening for suspected drug trafficking activities.

CNB officers were there to observe the man, who was seen carrying a basket containing vegetables and produce up a residential block.

They arrested him when he returned to the ground floor with the basket.

About 0.4g of heroin, about 1g of Ice and cash amounting to $2,276 were seized from him.

CNB officers brought him to his residence in the same block where they found two pumpkins, each used to conceal about 240g of heroin and about 500 Ecstasy tablets respectively.

Another 0.3g of heroin and 0.5g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the unit.

In total, about 240g of heroin, about 1.5g of Ice and about 500 Ecstasy tablets were seized.

The CNB said the total amount of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 114 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is the second reported case of drugs hidden in fruits in two weeks.

On July 21, CNB said it confiscated about 315g of ketamine hidden in a coconut.- NIA SARAH AZMY