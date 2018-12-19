Man nabbed for allegedly stealing $35k in jewellery

The incident happened at Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square.

The police have caught a man who is suspected to have stolen about $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Yew Tee.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in a case of theft-in-dwelling, the police said in a statement yesterday.

He had allegedly stolen jewellery from a shop at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division established the suspect's identity through investigations and information received from a member of the public, said the police.

On Sunday, The Straits Times reported that a man had entered Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square and asked to view some pieces of jewellery.

When the shop was crowded, he allegedly took advantage of the distracted sales assistant to grab the jewellery and fled.

The staff members tried to chase him but were unable to catch him.

The man is expected to be charged in court today with theft-in-dwelling under Section 380 Chapter 224.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, who is Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, said, "This case illustrates the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime.

"When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play."