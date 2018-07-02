Man nabbed for breaking into Tanjong Katong home
A 27-year-old man was nabbed on Saturday night, three days after he allegedly broke into a Tanjong Katong Road home and stole a laptop.
The police said yesterday they received a report at about 4am on Wednesday that a residential unit in Tanjong Katong Road had been broken into.
A laptop was reported missing from the unit.
Bedok Police Division officers established the suspect's identity through ground inquiries and arrested him in Pasir Ris Street 72 on Saturday.
If found guilty of housebreaking and theft by night, he can be jailed up to 14 years and fined.
The police advised the public to:
- Ensure all doors, windows and other openings are well secured with good quality grilles and padlocks;
- Secure all doors and window grilles before going to bed or when leaving the premises unattended, even for a short while;
- Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or closed-circuit surveillance camera to cover access points into the premises. Test them periodically to ensure they are working;
- Keep large sums of money in banks, with minimal sums in commercial premises at night.
