Man nabbed for dangerous driving and contraband cigarettes after police chase

A 28-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes after a car chase in the early hours of yesterday.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Khan, heard sirens in the distance as he was leaving his office in Yishun at about 2am. From the balcony, he saw police vehicles turning into a nearby carpark.

Curious, he went to take a look on the way home, and saw a man in handcuffs, with police officers searching a car that was parked there.

Mr Khan, 30, said the search yielded what looked like a carton of cigarettes, adding that the commotion had drawn a crowd of about 40 onlookers.

Police said a Traffic Police Expressway Patrol Unit car was travelling along Lentor Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 2 at about 1.40am when a car in front of it suddenly sped off.

After a brief pursuit, the car driver stopped on Yishun Avenue 9 and was arrested.

Police did not reveal how fast the car was going or the amount of contraband cigarettes found in the man's possession. Investigations are ongoing. - KOK YUFENG