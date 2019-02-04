Man nabbed for firecrackers at Tuas Checkpoint

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night after he tried to bring firecrackers into Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said one of its officers directed the man for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint around 8.30pm.

The officer then discovered a box of 49 firecrackers in the boot of the man's Malaysia-registered car.

He was arrested for possession of dangerous fireworks under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, and the fireworks were seized for investigations.

The case was referred to the police.

If found guilty, the man can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.