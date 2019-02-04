Singapore

Man nabbed for firecrackers at Tuas Checkpoint

Feb 04, 2019 06:00 am

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night after he tried to bring firecrackers into Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said one of its officers directed the man for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint around 8.30pm.

The officer then discovered a box of 49 firecrackers in the boot of the man's Malaysia-registered car.

He was arrested for possession of dangerous fireworks under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, and the fireworks were seized for investigations.

The case was referred to the police.

If found guilty, the man can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Actor arrested at Changi Airport for allegedly molesting stewardess
Singapore

Taiwanese actor arrested for alleged molest of stewardess

Related Stories

Ex-Georgian PM’s suit to have case heard in Singapore court dismissed

MOM: 33 foreigners caught with fake certs between 2016 and 2018

HIV data leak doctor faces drug charges

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME