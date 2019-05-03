Man nabbed over cough syrup stolen from Bedok clinics

About 68 litres of cough syrup was seized.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing about 68 litres of cough syrup from clinics in Bedok.

The police said yesterday they received a report about the theft of cough syrup from a clinic in Bedok North Street 1.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the suspect on Tuesday after identifying him through ground inquiries and police camera images.

He was believed to be involved in cough syrup thefts at clinics in Bedok Road and Bedok North Street 1, preliminary investigations revealed.

The police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized 68 litres of cough syrup in a joint operation on Wednesday.

HSA is also investigating the man for an offence under the Health Products Act. If convicted of supplying unregistered health products, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $50,000, or both.