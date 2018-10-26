Man nabbed over drugging, stealing from woman

A woman who accompanied a 55-year-old man to a Geylang hotel ended up losing her valuables after she was drugged.

The police said in a press statement yesterday that they received a report of a case of theft at the hotel in Geylang Road at about 1.50am on Wednesday.

The New Paper understands that the man and woman, whose relationship is not known, had met at the hotel. She subsequently woke up to find her valuables missing and could not remember what had happened.

From preliminary investigations, it is believed the woman had been drugged by the suspect, who then made off with her valuables.

Officers from Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the suspect through extensive inquiries and arrested him on the same day at Sultan Plaza.

Money, jewellery and multiple mobile phones were seized during the arrest.

The police said the man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases reported between Oct 17 and Oct 24.

TO BE CHARGED

He is expected to be charged in court today for causing hurt by means of poison and theft in dwelling under Section 328 and Section 380 of the Penal Code, respectively.

Anyone convicted of causing hurt by means of poison can be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined or caned.Anyone found guilty of theft in dwelling can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

As the man is older than 50, no caning will be imposed if he is convicted.

- KOK YUFENG