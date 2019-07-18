Man nabbed for robbing woman at knifepoint in Newton

A man, 43, was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of $2,000 at knifepoint in Newton Road on Tuesday.

A woman reported to the police at about 1.10am on Tuesday that a man armed with a knife had robbed her.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the suspect through ground inquiries and images from closed-circuit television cameras.

They arrested the suspect in North Bridge Road on the same day. He will be charged with armed robbery with hurt today.

If convicted, he can be jailed for five to 20 years and be given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

CREDIT CARD FRAUD

In a separate case, a woman, 40, was arrested for allegedly making a series of fraudulent application of credit cards and credit facilities.

A man reported to the police last November that his particulars had been misused to apply for several credit cards.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department investigated and identified a female suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the woman had allegedly used the victim's particulars to apply for several credit cards and credit facilities.She allegedly used the cards to buy jewellery and obtain cash advances of at least $25,000.

The woman will be charged today with forgery for the purpose of cheating, and cheating.

If convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

If convicted of cheating, she can also be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.