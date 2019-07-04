Man nabbed for using others’ cards to buy mobile plans

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly buying mobile subscription plans using other people's credit cards.

The police said in a statement that on Tuesday night, they received a report from a telecom company in connection with several chargeback requests it had received from banks between May 22 and June 18.

It was related to a number of unauthorised transactions made using different credit cards, including the delivery of four mobile phones worth at least $2,600.

Tanglin Police Division officers began investigations and established the identity of the suspect and arrested him.

The police said a mobile phone was seized from him.

The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

Those found guilty of unauthorised access to computer material can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to three years, or both.

The police advised credit and debit card holders to opt for SMS one-time password verification for charges.