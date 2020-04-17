Man pleads guilty to breaching SHN for bak kut teh meal

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, who runs an online sales business, will be sentenced on Thursday.

A man who breached a stay-home notice (SHN) and went out of his home to eat bak kut teh on March 23 was convicted yesterday after pleading guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, is the first person convicted of exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin urged the court to sentence Tham to 10 to 12 weeks' jail to "reflect the seriousness of the offence" and deter others from committing a similar act.

Tham, who runs an online sales business, will be sentenced next Thursday.

He was one of two Singaporeans charged last week with breaching their SHN in separate incidents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The other man, Palanivelu Ramasamy, 48, was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Yesterday, the DPP told the court that Tham arrived in Singapore from Myanmar on March 23 and was served with an SHN.

As part of his notice, the Singaporean was supposed to stay home at all times from then until April 6.

GIRLFRIEND

But instead of going straight home to his Woodlands flat, he met up with his 36-year-old girlfriend at 3.40pm and the pair went to a foodcourt at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

After eating, the woman booked a private-hire car and they went to Peninsula Plaza in North Bridge Road where Tham visited a money changer.

The couple then took another private-hire car and arrived at his home at 6.35pm. They left about two hours later and boarded a public bus for Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands Drive 71, where he had some bak kut teh.

The court heard that he snapped photos of the meal and posted them on social media.

After that, the couple went to a nearby FairPrice supermarket and Tham finally returned home around 10pm.

On March 25, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers visited Tham as part of an enforcement check, when he told them he did not go home immediately after being served the SHN.

Tham is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation.

Yesterday, Mr Tan pleaded for his client to be given the maximum fine of $10,000. The lawyer said the SHN did not specify that Tham was supposed go home immediately after receiving it.

For breaching an SHN, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.