Man pleads guilty to having sex with 15-year-old stepdaughter

He was supposed to drive his stepdaughter home from school, but instead took her to a carpark where they had sex in the back of the car.

The man, 41, who cannot be identified due to a gag order, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of having sex with the girl, who was then 15.

A similar charge was taken into consideration.

On the morning of Jan 25, the man, who was married to the girl's mother, took the girl and her siblings to school in the north of Singapore.

He picked the victim up from school at about 12.30pm, and she asked him to take her home and bring her back to school for co-curricular activities.

He agreed, but instead drove to a multi-storey carpark. There, both of them got into the back seat and began hugging and kissing each other.

The girl sat on his lap before they had sex for about 30 minutes.

But a police officer, who was walking by, spotted them at about 2pm, and noticed the victim was undressed from the waist down.

When questioned by the officer, they initially denied having sex in the car, but later admitted to doing so upon further investigation.

The court heard that the accused treated the victim as his stepdaughter, but they gradually became closer over time and often texted each other.

The girl, who is now 16, called the accused, "uncle".

The man also admitted to having sex with the girl at the same carpark earlier that month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said he had abused the trust placed in him and urged the court to jail him for at least three years.

District Judge Teo Guan Kee adjourned the matter pending a medical report of the man's wife which is expected to be used in mitigation.

The man is out on bail of $15,000 and is expected to be back in court for sentencing on Dec 23.