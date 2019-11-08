Man posed as female pimp online and arranged for young girls to have sex with him

By posing as a female pimp online, a man befriended eight young girls and got them to have paid sex with him.

Angelo Anwyll Goh Hao-Yi, a sales engineer, would meet them or pick them up in his BMW convertible before taking them to places like his house, multi-storey car parks, or hotels for a variety of sexual acts, and also filmed some of the encounters.

His eight victims were then between 13 and 17 years old.

Goh, 34, a father of three, was sentenced to four years, 10 months in jail after he admitted to 11 offences, including having sex with minors and having commercial sex with a minor under 18. Another 15 charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that sometime before May 2016, Goh created an e-mail and Facebook account for a fictitious female persona "Vacinta Koh".

He pretended to be under 20 years old like his intended targets, and sent friend requests to the girls he found attractive.

Goh had previously attempted to engage girls for sex using several male profiles but failed to do so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said: "When a girl accepted his friend request, he would message the girl using Facebook Messenger and ask her if she was interested in earning quick money of between $100 to $200 per hour."

ESCORT

Goh ran this scheme for about two years and "Vacinta's" account had more than 2,000 friends on Facebook at the time of investigations.

Posing as "Vacinta", he would inform them that they would need to work as a "part-time girlfriend" or "escort", adding that "Vacinta" herself was working as one too.

When they expressed reluctance or told him they were under-aged, he would persuade them and tell them age was not an issue.

He would also tell them he could refer them to regular clients and that there was a stringent vetting process for the clients - such as only allowing young, well-mannered, and attractive rich men who went for regular health checks.

He also asked them to introduce friends who were interested to him.

Goh told them that they would be paid an additional $10 if they were willing to wear a school uniform and an additional $20 if they agreed to be filmed.

In September 2016, Goh sent a request to one of his victims, then 15, and asked her if she wanted to be a escort, but she declined.

He continued to message her every few months to ask if she was still interested, and in May 2017, she finally accepted the offer as she needed money.

Goh instructed her to bring her school uniform in a bag to keep a low profile, and arranged for her to take a taxi to a condominium, before taking her to his house where he filmed her performing sex acts and having sex with him.

In December 2017, he befriended another victim, 14, and they started chatting.

The victim told Goh that she had previously been raped, but Goh offered sympathy and replied in turn that "Vacinta" had also been raped. The victim also made self-depreciating comments, but Goh assured her that she was not ugly.

Later that month, posing as a "client", Goh picked the victim up in his BMW and took her to a hotel, where they had sex.

On one occasion, he had also picked up another of his victims, a 15-year-old, near her school in his BMW and drove to a car park, where they had sex in his vehicle before taking her back to school.

Goh was arrested in April 2018, and had 23 obscene films in his possession.

DPP Tan called for at least 60 months' jail for Goh, stating there was a significant degree of premeditation and persistence, and that he had used a fake Facebook profile to lure his victims and commit sexual offences against them.