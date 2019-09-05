Man remanded at IMH after lewd Instagram posts

The man who caused a stir on social media by allegedly uploading pictures of himself sniffing female undergarments has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Lim Wei Ming, 34, appeared in court again yesterday after having first been charged with public nuisance last month.

He was arrested on Aug 16 after the police received numerous reports on the Instagram account the images were uploaded to and was subsequently hauled to court.

According to court documents, Lim is alleged to have caused annoyance by uploading photos of himself sniffing female undergarments and performing lewd acts at 9.20pm at the Choa Chu Kang area on Aug 15.

Yesterday, he told the court he had realised his mistake and that his mother had suffered because of it.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda ordered him to be remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation.

Lim is expected to be back in court on Sept 25.

If convicted of public nuisance, he can be fined up to $1,000. - DAVID SUN