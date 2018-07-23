Man rescued after falling into canal in Loyang Way
A man was rescued after he fell into a canal in Loyang Way on Saturday evening.
While the canal was only about 2m deep, The Straits Times understands that the man, who is in his 60s, could not climb out because of leg injuries.
The man was trapped there for about an hour, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.
In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 6pm.
A fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
Extension ladders were used to rescue the man from the canal, and he was then taken to Changi General Hospital. - THE STRAITS TIMES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now