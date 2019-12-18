Man rescued after his leg is trapped by excavator in Tampines

He was later rescued using another excavator.

A worker’s left leg was trapped after an excavator fell at a Tampines worksite.

A man's leg was pinned under an excavator at a Housing Board worksite in Tampines yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at Tampines Avenue 9 at about 11.10am.

An excavator had toppled during a lifting operation and landed near a man, pinning his left leg on the ground.

SCDF officers stabilised the injured man, believed to be a foreign worker, until another excavator was used to free his leg.

Photographs posted on citizen journalism website Stomp show the victim lying on the grass patch, as other workers consoled him.

Also pictured was an orange excavator that was used during the rescue.

The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The worksite is managed by Huationg Contractor.

The Ministry of Manpower said that it was investigating the incident.

It has also ordered a stop to excavator operations at the site.