Man with school uniform fetish pleads guilty to taking upskirt videos

A man with a fetish for girls in uniform set up a Carousell account and asked girls to send him indecent videos of themselves in exchange for money.

Ivan Seah Kim Ming, 37, a hairdresser, also took upskirt videos of at least 25 unsuspecting women.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 17 charges taken into consideration.

At least 10 of the charges involved upskirt videos of schoolgirls in uniforms.

In 2016, Seah created a Carousell account with the name "upsktfan".

In the description box, he listed: "Providing monetary support to students in need who have the uniform stated in the picture".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said that when users contacted Seah, he would ask them to record videos of themselves wearing pinafores, then flipping their pinafores up and adjusting their blouses from underneath.

He offered them $35 for a two-minute video and $45 for three-minute video.

He told them to record themselves from a few angles and offered $10 to $20 more if they showed their panties.

He also provided them with a script, which included phrases such as "do you like to look at my panties underneath?", and paid them more if they recited them.

Court documents did not say if he had actually paid them.

Seah also created an account on another site with similar details.

Three girls sent him videos.

A 34-year-old woman made a police report after she came across the Carousell post.

OBSCENE FILMS

His mobile phone, computer, and hard disk were seized by the police and found to contain at least 26 upskirt videos, along with 253 obscene films and 955 films without valid certificates.

Seah had also taken upskirt videos of unsuspecting females between 2007 and 2017.

One of his victims, 28, was introduced to him by her friend when she was looking for a hairstylist.

In August 2017, he went to her home for a hair appointment as she could not make it to his salon in time.

When they were alone in the room, he took some photos of her hair for promotional purposes and for her to see the end result.

But he also placed his phone under her skirt to record a video of her inner thighs and underwear. He took five such videos of her that day.

Between 2007 and 2016, Seah took upskirt videos of a junior college student in her uniform when she was walking up an overhead bridge.

He brazenly lifted up her skirt to capture another video of her inner thighs and panties while she was on the bridge, and walked up to her to film her face.

Seah also filmed upskirt videos of women at Bishan MRT station, Far East Plaza, and Serangoon bus interchange.

District Judge Toh Han Li called for a mandatory treatment order suitability report.

The court heard that Seah claimed he had heard voices in his head telling him to commit the offences.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing in May.