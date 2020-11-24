Man separated from Malaysian children for 20 years found in home here

Mr Ali Jais was admitted to Bukit Batok Home for the Aged in 2018. He lost contact with his family prior to admission and was unable to share information about them.

A man who has been separated from his three children in Malaysia for the past 20 years was found in a home here after they made an appeal on Facebook.

Mr Ali Jais, 84, was admitted to Bukit Batok Home for the Aged in 2018.

He lost contact with his family prior to admission and was unable to share information about them, so the home was unable to assist him in contacting his family members.

But earlier this month, his youngest daughter, Ms Khazimah Ali, 37, made an appeal on Facebook for information on him.

The post included the only photo she had of her father before they were separated.

It is not known how the family became separated or how he came to be in Singapore.

The appeal was reported by Malaysian news agency Bernama, and the family was contacted with information about their father shortly after.

Responding to queries from The New Paper, a spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said Mr Ali was admitted to the home in view of his advanced age, health conditions and lack of accommodation.

The home provides care and accommodation to elderly who are destitute and have no family support.

Residents are fully funded by MSF and have their daily needs provided for.

The spokesman added that Mr Ali has been generally well and has maintained a healthy lifestyle in the home over the past two years.

Mr Ali's whereabouts prior to the home could not be confirmed, but Malaysian news outlets reported that his children believe he has been in Singapore throughout this time.

Speaking to Bernama, his eldest daughter, Ms Hasliza Ali, 41, confirmed he was in good health.

"According to the home, Abah remembers us," she said. "It is just that he does not know how to contact us."

The MSF spokesman said the home facilitated a video call for Mr Ali and Ms Hasliza on Nov 16.

"We are glad to hear about Mr Ali's reconnection with his children," said the spokesman.

"Mr Ali may continue to stay at the home unless he or his daughter express wishes to explore other arrangements for his living and care needs. If the latter happens, the home will work with them accordingly."