Man from SG Nasi Lemak case slapped with five new charges

One of the four men charged regarding the Telegram group SG Nasi Lemak was slapped with five fresh charges yesterday.

Liong Tianwei, 37, now faces a total of nine charges for transmitting pornography by electronic means this year.

He was handed the fresh charges in court yesterday after having spent about two weeks in remand.

The new charges allege he had transmitted the material in the group from June to October.

Liong walked out of court yesterday after having been granted bail of $15,000.

He is expected to be back in court on Dec 10.

The other three who were charged on Oct 15 along with him are Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17; Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, and Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26.

The trio face two charges each.

Abdillah and Lee have been offered bail of $5,000 each and are expected to be back in court on Nov 15.

Teo, who was not offered bail, is expected to be back on Nov 5.

SG Nasi Lemak made headlines earlier this month after public outcry over the thousands of obscene photos and videos, including upskirt images and sex videos, that were shared in the group.

At one point, it had more than 40,000 members.

The police had said several police reports were made against the group, and the alleged offenders were arrested following investigations by officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police division.

For each count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means, offenders can be jailed for up to three months and fined.