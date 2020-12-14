Man stabbed nine times after making indecent proposal

Offended after receiving an indecent proposal from a man on a public bus, he attacked the victim and stabbed him nine times at a bus stop in Ang Mo Kio.

Last Thursday, Indra Hafiq Azman, 20, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, causing hurt, and drug consumption.

Indra was on his way home on Aug 20 on bus service 166 after a urine test when Mr Agno Abdel Jheric Allan Unaid, 29, a Filipino, boarded the bus near MacRitchie Reservoir.

The youth had been arrested two weeks prior for consuming a new psychoactive substance.

Both men were sitting next to each other and Indra got annoyed when Mr Agno kept looking at him.

When Mr Agno typed out a suggestive message on his phone and showed it to Indra, the latter was furious.

At about 9pm, Indra gestured to Mr Agno to follow him as he alighted at a bus stop along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Once they alighted, Indra punched the man several times in the face.

Mr Agno tried to evade him. He apologised repeatedly and begged him to stop, but Indra continued hitting him, kicking his face repeatedly when he collapsed.

Indra walked away after people across the road shouted at him. But as Mr Agno got back up, the youth picked up a sharp object from the kerb and turned back.

Punching Mr Agno in the face until he fell again, Indra stabbed him multiple times before throwing the object away. It was not recovered.

EYEWITNESSES

Two eyewitnesses followed Indra and took videos of him as he walked away.

They left after he challenged them to a fight, returning later to help Mr Agno.

Mr Agno was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he had surgery and was warded for four days.

Among his injuries were nine stab wounds in the stomach and chest, each less than 1cm long.

In a report, a trauma doctor said the wounds were near the heart and other vital organs, and were suggestive of intent to cause grievous hurt or to kill.

Mr Agno's surgical wounds could also have long-term complications, the doctor said.

Indra was arrested within a day. Charges for not wearing a mask during the Aug 20 attack and failing to report for a urine test were taken into consideration by District Judge Seah Chi-Ling.

The judge called for reformative training and probation suitability reports, despite the prosecution's objections to the latter.

Citing an escalation in Indra's attack, its cruelty and the grievous hurt caused, Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong said: "Deterrence and retribution militate heavily against a solely rehabilitative sentence."

Indra is now in remand and will return to court on Dec 31.