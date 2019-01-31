Man with suspected drugs arrested for assaulting police officers

The man assaulted the officers during his arrest.

A man who assaulted two police officers was arrested on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was stopped by traffic police patrolling along Jurong Town Hall Road for failing to wear a seat belt. It was also discovered that he had an outstanding warrant of arrest.

The officers seized substances suspected to be controlled drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and a knuckleduster from his vehicle.

The man was uncooperative when his car was being checked and assaulted the officers during the arrest.

The police said in a statement: "Any person convicted of voluntarily causing hurt against public servant in the discharge of his duty can face imprisonment of up to seven years, or with a fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments."

Investigations by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau are ongoing.

- ANGELII TRISSHA MOHAN