Man taken to hospital after BKE accident, arrested for drink driving

The car showed damage to its right side. It had come to a stop facing the opposite direction of the lane after the accident on Sunday. PHOTO: STOMP

A 57-year-old man was nabbed for drink driving after he lost control of his car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Sunday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car on the BKE towards the Woodlands slip road into Dairy Farm Road at about 7.40am.

The car driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He was later arrested for drink driving.

Photos of a silver car with damage to its right side were shared with citizen journalism website Stomp on Sunday.

Two police cars and several officers were also spotted at the scene.

A witness told Stomp that the car had come to a stop facing the opposite direction of the lane.

Those convicted of drink driving for the first time can be fined between $1,000 and $5,000, and may be banned from driving for at least a year, depending on the results of their breathalyser tests.