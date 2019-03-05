Man taken to hospital after coffee shop fight

A scuffle among four men broke out at a coffee shop in Taman Jurong on Sunday.

A video that showed the men hitting and kicking one another, with some men lying on the floor at one point, was posted on social media.

Police said they were alerted to a case of voluntary causing hurt at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 7.19pm.

A 52-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police are investigating.

The owner of the coffee shop told Lianhe Wanbao yesterday that the four men were regulars there and would sometimes eat together.

Two employees from the coffee shop tried to pull the men away from one another and stop them from fighting, he added. - GOH YAN HAN