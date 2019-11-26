Man takes upskirt video of colleague

A man was sentenced to four weeks' jail and fined $5,000 for taking an upskirt video of his co-worker and peeping at a woman in a changing room.

Yesterday, Shen Guowei, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one charge of possessing obscene films, with two other similar charges taken into consideration.

His mobile phones and computer were seized during investigations and the computer was found to have contained five obscene films.

In January last year, Shen, who was an IT assistant then, was at his desk in his office when he asked his co-worker to come over to fix an issue with her laptop.

When she did, he activated the video recording function on his iPod Touch.

He then went behind his co-worker and filmed an upskirt video of her.

In September, last year, Shen was at retail shop Pull & Bear when he spotted a woman he found attractive.

He then took a piece of clothing and followed her into the fitting rooms.

He entered the changing room next to the one she went into, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim.

As she was undressing, the victim, 31, spotted Shen's reflection in the changing room mirror. She turned around and saw him looking at her through the bottom gap between both the changing rooms.

She got dressed and rushed out to inform the part-time shop assistant to make a police report.

DPP Lim asked for a jail term of six weeks, arguing that Shen had targeted a female colleague.

Shen's lawyer argued for probation, citing that there were precedents.

He also added that Shen suffers from a variety of ailments such as diabetes and hypertension, and was in a poor state of mind when he committed the offences.