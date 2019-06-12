Man tasered after charging at police

An officer fires a taser gun at the man before two other officers hold him down and handcuff him.

A 25-year-old man who was drunk was tasered after he charged at a police officer on Sunday.

At 4.45pm that day, the police received multiple calls for assistance as a man was damaging public property and causing a disturbance to members of the public at Everton Park.

In a video of the incident posted on the Facebook page of ROADS.sg, the man can be seen drinking from a can and speaking to two police officers.

Shortly after, two more officers arrive in a car and approach the scene.

The man suddenly charges at one of them and the officer behind him responds by drawing his taser gun and firing.

The man seems unaffected and the officer in front of him then strikes him on the leg twice with his baton.

Officers repeatedly tell him to "get down" and he eventually falls after the officer with the taser gun fires at him again.

Two officers then hold him down and handcuff him.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, a police spokesman said: "The man was subsequently arrested for vandalism, causing annoyance while drunk, and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

"The man currently has court proceedings for committing robbery with hurt and he was out on bail at the time of the incident. Police investigations are ongoing."

The post has since gone viral, with comments mostly singing the praises of the police officers.

Facebook user Andy Tan said: "Well done. That is why training is important."