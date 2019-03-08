Man threatened ex-girlfriend with knife after she refused sex

A self-employed man asked his former girlfriend to have sex with him six days after they broke up. When she refused, he threatened her with a foldable knife.

The terrified woman, 25, refused, but agreed to follow him back to her home, the court heard.

He then forcibly removed her dress and, without her consent, recorded a video of her clad only in her undergarments.

The 31-year-old man, who runs a freelance manpower agency, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to one count each of assault, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman's modesty and harassment.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard the pair dated for more than four years before splitting up on April 18 last year.

WAITED IN HER HOME

Six days later, the man went to the woman's home and entered using a spare key that she had given to him earlier. He waited in her bedroom and slapped her when she returned at around 2am.

He then pulled her out of the unit and they took a lift down to the void deck, where he pushed the woman towards her car, causing her to fall and suffer abrasions on both knees.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daryl Wong said: "When they reached the car, the accused told the victim that they could either see a doctor... or she could go home to have sex with him.

"The victim refused to have sex with him and did not want to enter the car, so the accused took out a foldable knife from his motorcycle. The victim saw the knife and went to sit in the car."

The pair returned to her home and the man asked her to undress.

When she refused, he placed the weapon near her chest, causing her to fear for her life. He then undressed her before recording a video of her.

On April 26 last year, the man sent her text messages, asking her to call him. He also said he would send the video to her father if she did not comply.

The offender went to the woman's flat again the next day and an argument broke out between the pair.

One of her neighbours alerted the police and officers soon arrived to arrest him. The man will be sentenced on March 27.

For assault, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000. For insulting a woman's modesty, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined.