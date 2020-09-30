Man on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting sister's drunk friend

The co-founder of a local food business is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting and molesting his younger sister's intoxicated friend in his home in 2016.

Norvan Tan En Jie, 24, the co-founder of Beef Bro, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of molest.

Yesterday, the High Court heard that the victim, then 19, was Tan's sister's primary school classmate.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

On Christmas Day in 2016, the victim had met up with Tan's sister and some other friends for drinks.

They went to two bars and the victim consumed alcohol at both places.

At about 5am the next day, the pair went back to Tan's home to spend the night.

When they arrived at the flat, Tan, then 21, and two of his friends were also there, and Tan's parents were asleep in their room.

The prosecution argued that when the victim was alone in the toilet, a man entered and spoke to her. The victim recognised it was Tan from his voice, but she was too intoxicated to respond.

The prosecution said Tan carried the victim out of the toilet and placed her on a sofa before kissing her, but she was unable to resist as she was drunk.

The victim later returned to the toilet, but Tan carried her to his sister's bedroom where he allegedly molested and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then ran back to the toilet as she felt nauseous and vomited in the toilet bowl.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen said that was when she felt someone pulling down her shorts and underwear.

DPP Ng added that she recognised it was Tan from his voice and put up a struggle when she realised he was attempting to rape her.

The prosecutor said the victim failed to push Tan away and said Tan allegedly sodomised the victim before he left the toilet.

After the incident, the victim confided in her friends about the incident.

She made a police report on Dec 27 and Tan was arrested the next day.

A Changi General Hospital doctor will testify that Tan went for an erectile function assessment, where the doctor found no evidence of erectile dysfunction.

A Health Sciences Authority analyst will also give evidence that Tan's semen was found on the back of the victim's shirt and that her DNA was found on his underwear.

The trial continues today.