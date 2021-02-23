Man on trial for performing sex acts on daughter when she was six

A man is on trial after he allegedly performed sexual acts on his biological daughter in 2009, when she was six years old.

The man, 60, faces two charges of using criminal force to make his daughter perform a sexual act on him and also to touch her genitals.

The alleged victim, who is now 18, gave her testimony in a district court yesterday but it was heard in-camera.

This means the hearing was not open to the public, including members of the media.

The man's identity cannot be revealed to protect the victim's identity.

The location where the alleged offences were committed has been redacted from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Krystle Chiang told the court that the woman's mother will also be testifying.

According to court documents, the victim is the man's daughter from his former wife. The couple were divorced in 2015 and also have a son from their marriage. In 2009, the family lived together in a residential unit.

The victim and an official from the Ministry of Social and Family Development made police reports on Jan 11, 2018, and the accused was arrested on Oct 1, 2019.

Defence lawyer Chua Hock Lu is defending the accused.

The trial continues today.