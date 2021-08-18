Man on trial for raping drunk teen he took home

A 26-year-old man was accused by prosecutors of taking advantage of two women in their intoxicated states, as he went on trial yesterday for raping one and attempting to rape the other in separate incidents.

Wong Zhun Siong, a Singaporean, is charged with raping an 18-year-old woman he took back to his home on the morning of March 23, 2019, after approaching her at Clarke Quay.

He allegedly took photos of her while she was undressed and sent them to a friend who had earlier tried to chat her up.

Wong is also charged with trying to rape a 27-year-old woman in a handicap toilet in Clarke Quay in April 2018.

His unsuccessful attempt to have sex with her was captured in photos that he took without her consent, said prosecutors.

He is contesting one count each of rape and attempted rape in a High Court trial set for 12 days.

He is also charged with stealing mobile phones and misappropriating wallets from other victims in the Clarke Quay area, as well as fraudulent possession of items including six mobile phones and identification cards belonging to various people.

Yesterday, prosecutors said on March 23, 2019, the 18-year-old, her boyfriend and their colleagues went to F Club at Clarke Quay, where she consumed "substantial alcoholic drinks".

BOYFRIEND LEFT

After leaving the club, her boyfriend's Grab ride arrived first, so he left. Wong, who was with a friend, spotted her. After the friend failed to chat her up, the men went off to have a bite.

When they returned, Wong approached her and took her to a Starbucks outlet, before taking her home in a taxi. Surveillance footage showed her vomiting and staggering at times.

Prosecutors said text messages between Wong and his friend will be produced to show that he knew she was drunk.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Lee told the court Wong had sex with her and took pictures which he sent to his friend.

The woman found herself almost naked when she woke up. She borrowed $14 from Wong to take a taxi home and made a police report later that day. Wong was arrested on the same day.

In the course of investigations, the police discovered Wong's encounter with the 27-year-old woman. Wong had met her at Zouk nightclub before taking her to the toilet, where he tried unsuccessfully to have sex with her.

He then took her to his home, intending to have sex with her. During the taxi ride, the woman realised her mobile phone was missing. They returned to Clarke Quay but ended up going their separate ways.