Man who attacked son, girlfriend with chopper jailed

Furious that his son had been rude to him, a 74-year-old man attacked him and his girlfriend with a chopper.

The attack left 33-year-old Benson Yuan Pei Sheng, who had hurled vulgarities at his father in a phone call, with a broken left wrist and forearm.

Weng Kim Song, a retiree, was yesterday jailed for 3½ years after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

A second assault charge involving Mr Yuan's girlfriend, Ms Calinda Yeo Hui Ping, 27, was considered during sentencing, although her injuries were not revealed in court documents.

The incident on March 25 was sparked after Weng called his wife's mobile phone and it was answered by Mr Yuan, who was rude to him. The pair argued before the father hung up.

That evening, at their Commonwealth Close flat, Weng spotted his son and Ms Yeo asleep in a bedroom.

He decided to confront the son about their earlier argument and grabbed a chopper - which had a 22cm blade - from the kitchen.

ANGRY

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said: "The accused's intention of arming himself with the chopper was to slash the victim with it if he did not apologise."

Mr Yuan was angry to see his father in his room when he woke up and the pair quarrelled again before Weng attacked his son.

Weng's 70-year-old wife, Madam Ho Bee Choo, rushed into the room and took the weapon away from her husband.

She threw the chopper out of the sixth-storey flat and a passer-by alerted the police after Weng was spotted retrieving it from the ground floor. Officers arrested him in his flat later that evening.

DPP Johannus urged District Judge Kessler Soh to jail Weng for four years as he had caused serious injuries.

Weng's lawyer, Mr Christopher Sim, pleaded for a jail term of three years or less. He also said that Mr Yuan has since forgiven his father.