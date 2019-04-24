Man who forced woman into threesome jailed for 'reprehensible' act

Forced into a threesome, the woman was further humiliated and made to send videos of herself performing sex acts to her tormentor.

But when she did so in a bid to stop his threats, he put it online.

Muhammad Sufri Azman, 27, was yesterday jailed 10 months for his acts which the judge described as reprehensible.

He met the woman, who is now 22, through his blog on photo-sharing website Tumblr in November 2017.

They exchanged contacts and talked about sex through the messaging app WeChat.

In the early hours of Dec 7, 2017, they met up at her home and had sex.

When they were done and she was lying naked on the bed, he took a photo which showed her face and breasts without her knowledge.

He continued to send messages to her after that encounter, but she did not respond as she did not want to keep in contact.

On Dec 30 that year, he sent her the nude photo.

Shocked, she asked him to delete it, but Muhammad Sufri said he would only do so if she had a threesome with him and his friend.

She agreed out of fear, and they had sex together on Jan 3 last year at a hotel.

After sex, Muhammad Sufri lied to the woman that he had deleted the photo, as he had secretly kept a copy.

The next day, he asked her when they were going to have sex again, and also wanted her to send him videos of herself performing a sex act.

When she said no, he sent her the nude photo and told her he would stop harassing her if she made the video and sent it to him.

She complied and sent him two one-minute videos of her performing a sex act.

UPLOADED VIDEO

Instead of leaving her alone, Muhammad Sufri humiliated her further by uploading the video on his Tumblr blog.

The woman made a police report on Feb 7 last year after finding out that the video was in circulation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi asked for a global sentence of 10 months, citing aggravating factors of how he had deceived the woman and coerced her into the threesome.

In mitigation, defence lawyer T M Sinnadurai said his client was remorseful.

Muhammad Sufri was convicted on a charge of insulting the modesty of a woman and two charges of criminal intimidation and jailed 10 months.

District judge Mathew Joseph chastened him during sentencing, and said he was lucky the DPP did not ask for a higher sentence.

"I find your conduct quite reprehensible... your friend was a total stranger to her, and she was forced to endure, because of this threesome sexual act, what was a humiliating and degrading experience," said the judge.

"You ought to be ashamed of yourself. I don't know how you can do such a thing..."

For insulting the modesty of a woman, the man could have been jailed up to a year, or fined, or both.

For each count of criminal intimidation, he could have been jailed up to two years, or fined, or both.

For each count of transmitting or circulating the obscene video and photo, he could have been jailed up to three months, or fined, or both.