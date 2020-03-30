Man who grew cannabis in Yishun flat jailed for four years

The cannabis plants were found after a raid on the Yishun unit.

A 45-year-old man who admitted to growing cannabis in his Yishun flat was on Wednesday jailed for four years.

Artamu Ibrahim admitted to one charge each of possessing and consuming drugs, and cultivating cannabis.

Artamu, who has a history of epilepsy, was arrested in his Yishun flat last year and two small containers containing vegetable matter were found on a bedside table in the master bedroom.

Two pots of cannabis plants in a makeshift greenhouse, along with instruments and a reagent used for cannabis cultivation, were found in another bedroom.

Artamu, who used to work in the chemical industry, admitted that he was cultivating the plants in his home, and both plants were about 45 days old.

"He explained that he obtained information on how to cultivate cannabis plants from the Internet, including information on the amount of water, humidity level, pH level and temperature required for cultivating cannabis," Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Yiwei said.

BUILT TENT

Artamu had built a tent for his cannabis plants, and used light bulbs, a spotlight, and LED lights to boost the growth of the plants.

Fans were used to control the temperature in the tent, a ventilator to aid ventilation, a humidifier to control the humidity, and pH agents to achieve a desired level of pH of the water for the plants.

Other tools, such as a weighing scale to measure the amount of pH agents, and an electric timer to maintain the amount of the time the fans, ventilator and lights remained on, were also used.

Armatu had also used a camera linked to his mobile phone to monitor the meters and the cannabis plants when he was not home.

Court documents did not state what he was growing the cannabis for.

After his arrest, he was taken to the Central Narcotics Bureau and his urine samples had traces of drugs.

In passing the sentence, District Judge Marvin Bay noted the level of sophistication the man had reached to ensure the plants would thrive.

Judge Bay said: "The cultivation of cannabis plants is taken very seriously, as this would create a source of domestic supply, and stymie efforts to control the consumption of narcotic drugs in this country."