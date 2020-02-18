Man who had been taking obscene videos of women in toilets for 13 years pleads guilty

Over 13 years, a man used various devices to film female friends, family members and colleagues showering, changing, and relieving themselves in the toilet.

His victims included a bride and her bridesmaids changing.

Yesterday, the married man, 35, pleaded guilty to four charges of insulting a woman's modesty.

The prosecutor told the court the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, had been taking such videos from January 2003 up till his arrest in April 2016.

He used spy watches, pens, camera sticks, and a clock, all with video-recording functions but disguised as household items, to film his victims.

In April 2016, his colleague, 19, was changing in the toilet and the man filmed her by placing his mobile phone at the window of the toilet.

She noticed the mobile phone and tried to snatch it from him but he forcefully retracted his hand, pulled his phone away, and fled.

The victim looked out of the window and recognised him. She told her other colleagues and lodged a police report the next day.

The man deleted the video he took and feigned ignorance when he returned to the office, claiming he had gone to a nearby shop to buy a drink with two other colleagues.

He also lied to the police and said he was not the perpetrator but closed-circuit television footage revealed otherwise.

The police also noticed his Internet browsing history showed he had been researching how to delete documents from a particular phone model, and only a handful of photographs were found despite multiple photo and video editing applications on the phone itself.

A raid was conducted and 821 obscene pictures and 692 obscene films were found on his hard disk.

The locations included changing rooms, his own home, a toilet in his church, and a hotel room where he captured videos of a bride and her bridesmaids changing at a wedding party.

The man is expected to be sentenced next month.