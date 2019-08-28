Man who left unconscious baby at SGH arrested

A 28-year-old man believed to be involved in a case of suspected child abuse has been arrested.

The man, who led the police on a car chase before escaping on foot, was arrested on Monday after a three-day joint operation by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Last Saturday, the man left his girlfriend's unconscious baby with a nurse at Singapore General Hospital.

According to a joint release from the police and CNB yesterday, a search was immediately conducted and the police intercepted the man's car on Kampong Bahru Road towards Lower Delta Road.

But from there the man fled on foot.

Suspected drug-related paraphernalia were found in his car.

The statement said the police and the CNB managed to identify his possible hideout in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13 and arrested him.

CNB officers also recovered 19g of 'Ice' and several drug-related paraphernalia from the residential unit.

The authorities added: "Investigations against the 28-year-old man for drug-related offences, which include drug consumption, as well as for child abuse, are ongoing. He is also assisting with investigations into traffic-related offences. The baby is receiving medical attention."

The baby's mother, 28, has also been arrested for suspected child abuse and drug-related offences.

Anyone convicted of child abuse face a maximum of four years in prison or a fine not exceeding $4,000, or both.

Any person convicted of drug consumption could face a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment or a $20,000 fine, or both. - CHEOW SUE-ANN