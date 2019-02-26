Man who punched pregnant girlfriend’s stomach pleads guilty

In a fit of anger, an odd-job labourer hit his pregnant girlfriend's stomach thrice and punched his three-year-old daughter's face after a dispute with the woman's teenage daughter.

The woman was then six months pregnant with his child.

The 37-year-old man pleaded guilty in court yesterday to two counts of assault and one count each of wrongful confinement and ill-treating a child. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of his victims.

The court heard that the man punched his 32-year-old girlfriend's face on June 12, 2017.

The woman's 16-year-old daughter visited her the next day and confronted the man when she saw that her mother was injured.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said the teenager then told her mother to abort the baby as the man was "unable to take care of her" and was "a violent man".

Enraged, he marched up to his pregnant girlfriend and punched her stomach three times. The girl then asked him if he would like it if someone hit his biological child.

On hearing this, he went up to his daughter, whose mother is his 25-year-old former girlfriend. He punched the toddler in the face and pulled her hair as she lay in bed, making her cry.

Separately, the man had a dispute with his girlfriend at his home on March 12 last year as he suspected her of cheating on him with her former boyfriend.

DPP Chee said he punched her face a few times, pulled her hair and kicked her chest. She lodged a police report four days later.

The man will be sentenced on March 25.