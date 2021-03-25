Man who skipped court appearance arrested

The 21-year-old man who skipped a court appearance on Monday where he was supposed to plead guilty to sexual assault charges has been arrested.

The police said he was picked up on Tuesday, the same day they detained his friend, Oh Swee Hong, 21, for allegedly harbouring him.

The fugitive is one of two men accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl when she became drunk after a game of Truth Or Dare.

His co-accused has pleaded guilty to raping the girl.

The man faces one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

The two accused cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The accused was 18 years old when he allegedly committed the offences on Oct 17, 2017, at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris Street 51.

The court heard the accused had gone missing on Monday after having breakfast with his father and lawyer. The court hearing was scheduled for 10am.

At around 9.10am, he complained of an upset stomach and left for the toilet. He then went missing and did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the High Court the same day.

It has not been determined if the $30,000 bail his father stood for him will be forfeited.

The police yesterday said they are investigating the accused for additional offences.

Oh has been charged in court with harbouring an offender, which carries up to seven years' jail and a fine.

The accused appeared in High Court yesterday to determine whether he should be granted bail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man told the court the accused was arrested at the Strand Hotel in Bencoolen.

The DPP asked the court not to grant bail and said the accused was a flight risk who had breached bail conditions by not turning up in court earlier.

He added that the prosecution is considering at least one further charge of perverting the course of justice because the accused had made plans to flee jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference and the accused was remanded.