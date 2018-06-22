Man who stopped to help broken-down truck killed in chain collision

Mr Kulbir Singh (above) was pinned between a lorry and tipper truck.

He was handy with vehicles and always ready to help others in need.

So the lorry driver did what came naturally to him when he saw a tipper truck that had broken down at Tanah Merah Coast Road on Wednesday evening.

Soon after he pulled over to help the truck driver, Mr Kulbir Singh, 31, was tragically killed in a chain collision that involved three lorries.

Mr Singh is believed to have been standing behind the tipper truck when a lorry travelling in the same direction hit the rear of another lorry that in turn rear-ended a third lorry.

The collision caused the third lorry to surge forward and pinned Mr Singh against the back of the tipper truck.

Mr Singh's cousin, Mr Raj Barlaj, 30, also a lorry driver, told The New Paper yesterday: "He was a helpful person and knew a lot about vehicles. So he would always help me when I had problems with my lorry.

"He had driven past the tipper truck but still stopped to help. I don't know why something like this would happen to him but we don't want to blame anybody," added Mr Barlaj, who had rushed to the scene.

Mr Singh's brother, who identified himself only as Mr Heara, said he had spoken to him on the phone less than half an hour before the accident.

PLANS

"I arrived home at 6.25pm when he called and we made plans to go somewhere afterwards. He was on his way home. After showering, I received a call about my brother being involved in a serious accident," he told TNP.

When Mr Heara reached the scene in a taxi, he was relieved to see Mr Singh's lorry had not been damaged.

But the truth dawned on him when a friend who was already there went up to him in tears.

Mr Heara said: "After my friend told me what happened, I was and am still in shock."

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and three lorries at Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Changi Coast Road at 6.51pm.

Paramedics found a 31-year-old man had died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the lorry that caused the chain collision, was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

He was rescued from his lorry by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers using hydraulic tools, and taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Another injured driver, 33, was also taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Singh, who was from India, had worked in Singapore for about 10 years.

Mr Barlaj, who lived with the two brothers in Ubi, said Mr Singh's wife had arrived from India for his funeral. The couple have no children.

Mr Heara said: "He was a happy guy and brightened up everyone's day."

Mr Barlaj added: "He was always smiling, and I had never seen him upset."