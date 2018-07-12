Man who threatened lover for wanting to leave him jailed

They were both married when they started an affair. When she wanted to end it, he threatened to post photos and a video of them having sex and demanded that she leave her husband.

The 42-year-old man was jailed for eight months on Monday after pleading guilty to one count each of criminal intimidation, performing a rash act and insulting a woman's modesty. The man, who is now separated from his wife, was not named due to a gag order to protect the woman's identity.

The court heard that the 42-year-old victim, a housewife, met the man in 2011 and they started an intimate relationship the following year.

In 2012 or 2013, he made a 23-minute video of them having sex without her consent, the court was told.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said she found out in 2013 that he was having affairs with other women.

When she wanted to end the relationship in 2014, he threatened to post photographs of them being intimate online.

DPP Sruthi said: "Over the course of the years that followed, the accused would repeat the threats each time the victim sought to initiate a break-up."

In July 2016, she found in his mobile phone a video of him engaging in sexual acts with another woman. She confronted the man, who pushed her on to a bed in a rage. He flung a half-filled 1.5-litre plastic bottle at her. It bounced off a wall and hit her right eye.

The frequency of threats intensified towards the second half of 2016, DPP Sruthi said.

"The accused had set the end of 2016 as a deadline, by which point he expected the victim to leave her husband and be with him."

He said he would send the video to her family, friends and people at her children's school. She alerted the police on Dec 13, 2016.