Man who was set to fly to India one of 29 imported Covid cases

A 36-year-old permanent resident who was preparing to depart for India was one of Singapore's Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the man had returned from a trip to India on Dec 19 last year, and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Jan 2.

He tested negative for Covid-19 on Dec 31 and had shown no symptoms.

But his infection was revealed only on Saturday from a pre-departure test he took in preparation for another trip to India, said MOH.

Tests showed the man had a low viral load, and a serology test result also came back positive.

MOH added: "Given that these indicate a likely past infection, we have classified the case as imported based on his travel history.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others."

A total of 29 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,536. All of the cases were imported, with none in the community or from workers' dormitories.

The imported cases had flown in from countries including India, Britain and Nigeria.

There were 13 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Myanmar. Of these, six were foreign domestic workers.

All of the imported cases were placed on stay home notices upon arrival and tested while serving the notice.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen to three in the past week, compared with 15 the week before.

Meanwhile, the number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from three cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With 32 cases discharged yesterday, 59,213 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients are still in hospital with none in the intensive care unit. - THE STRAITS TIMES

