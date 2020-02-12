Man who works in RWS casino one of two new cases of virus infection

The two new cases are being warded at NCID.

A 35-year-old man who works at the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino is one of the two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus here, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The second case is a 39-year-old Bangladeshi work permit holder, who works at Seletar Aerospace Heights, the same place where another Bangladeshi who tested positive for the virus had worked.

But the two do not live in the same premises.

Neither of the new cases had been to China recently.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 47.

The 35-year-old, a Singapore permanent resident who lives in Johor Baru, is in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He showed symptoms last Wednesday and had gone to a general practitioner's clinic on Sunday. He was then taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital that day where he tested positive the next day.

This is the second reported case of a RWS employee found to be infected.

A 54-year-old man who also works at RWS was found to be infected on Feb 8.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesman for RWS said employees who have interacted with the staff member who tested positive on Monday will go on a 14-day leave of absence.

The areas where the man came into contact with will also be disinfected thoroughly.

The 47th case is the colleague of the 39-year-old Bangladeshi man who stayed at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit and was found to be infected on Feb 8.

The 47th case showed symptoms on Feb 6 and went to a GP the next day.

He then went to NCID on Feb 10 and tested positive. He is now in an isolation room in the NCID.

Before being admitted, he had gone to work and left his rental apartment in Veerasamy Road only to see the doctor.

DISCHARGED

Two more cases were discharged yesterday, making it a total of nine so far.

They are a 47-year-old Singaporean woman who was evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30 and a 38-year-old female Singapore PR who attended a business meeting at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

Meanwhile, seven of the 38 cases still in hospital are in the intensive care unit.