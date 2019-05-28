Man without licence stole bus and van for joyrides

A man who did not have a driving licence stole a bus and van for joyrides with his friends.

Muhammad Iskandar Abdul Razak, 20, was yesterday sentenced to at least a year of reformative training.

On March 28, Iskandar and his friend, Muhammad Rizuwan Abdullah, 22, decided to steal a bus for a joyride.

They broke into a bus in Sin Ming Road at about 3am, then picked up their friends from Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

After driving around, they abandoned the bus at Ellington Square in Ang Mo Kio at about 6am.

On April 8, Iskandar boasted to his friends that he could get another vehicle for a joyride.

The group of seven, including Rizuwan and five teens, went to Ang Mo Kio Industrial Estate, where Iskandar and Rizuwan took a van from an unloading bay around midnight.

After driving the group to pick up another friend in Jurong, Iskandar headed for Pusara Aman Cemetery in Choa Chu Kang.

He then parked the van in Ang Mo Kio at about 5am the next day and they went home.

At about 11pm, Iskandar and his friends retrieved the van and went on another joyride to the cemetery, Marina Bay and East Coast Park. Iskandar later abandoned the van in Ang Mo Kio.

Iskandar was facing theft and assault charges before his vehicle theft offences.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yanying urged the court not to call for a probation report as Iskandar's family did not want to post bail for him in case he re-offended.

"It is clear that the accused has a pro-criminal mindset," she said.

District Judge May Mesenas convicted Iskandar on nine charges, including vehicle theft, and took another seven charges into consideration. He was also disqualified from obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year after his release.