Man, woman dead after stabbing incident

A man and woman died following an early morning stabbing incident in Tampines yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 at about 6.30am.

A 42-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the void deck of the block with slash wounds to the neck.

A 45-year-old man, believed to be the assailant, was found lying motionless at the foot of his flat at Block 205A Punggol Field at about 9.10am.

They were known to each other, police said and were taken separately to hospitals where they later died.

An image of an official document and a photo of the dead woman were circulated online, including on messaging platforms.

The document was a look-out message which included the police report number, the man's name, picture, date of birth and nationality.

It also included an image taken from a security camera showing a person believed to be the man at the void deck of a block.

The circulated photo of the dead woman shows her covered in blood, with a black handbag and a phone in a pink casing nearby.

The police have urged members of the public to refrain from circulating these materials.