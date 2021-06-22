Mandatory Covid testing for residents in seven Redhill HDB blocks

Residents at the 84A Redhill Lane swabbing area yesterday, the exercise will last till tomorrow. Investigations are on to determine transmission source.

Residents in seven Housing Board (HDB) blocks in Redhill are undergoing mandatory Covid-19 testing after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from some blocks.

The exercise began yesterday and will continue until tomorrow for affected residents of 81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane as well as 87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close, said the Health Ministry (MOH).

Testing will be optional for those who have already tested negative for Covid-19 from June 18 onwards.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine the source of transmission.

Voluntary testing will also be conducted concurrently for visitors to the blocks and those who have interacted with residents between June 6 and June 20.

Noting that the voluntary testing will help to detect asymptomatic cases in the community, the ministry encouraged these individuals to come forward for testing.

"If a positive Covid-19 case is detected, MOH will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission," said MOH.

Testing is being conducted at the pavilion at 84A Redhill Lane and void deck of 89 Redhill Close.

MOH said leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information.

It added that those who are still awaiting test results should "minimise social interactions as much as possible".

Mr Melvin Yong, MP for Radin Mas, posted on Facebook yesterday that the testing exercise is a "precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well- being" of residents.

He reassured those living in the surrounding blocks that they need not get tested at this point unless they have visited someone at the affected blocks between June 6 and June 20.

He also urged residents to stay home as much as possible, wear their masks when going out and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

"Let's do our part to make Radin Mas Constituency safe for all," he said.