Mandatory e-scooter registration starts next year

Nur Syahindah Ishak
Dec 13, 2018 06:00 am

From next July 1, it will be an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

From Jan 2, owners of e-scooters can register their devices at onemotoring.com.sg/escooter or at any SingPost post office.

Yesterday, the Land Transport Authority said the $20 registration fee will be waived for e-scooters registered by March 31.

Registrants must be at least 16 years old and have an e-scooter compliant with the criteria under the Active Mobility Act.

Anyone found making a false declaration will face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

After July 1, first-time offenders found riding an unregistered e-scooter will face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.

For online registrations, a Registration Mark will be sent via mail while those who register at post offices will be issued one on the spot. Registrants will need to make an Identification Mark (like a car's licence plate) bearing the registration number.

First-time offenders found riding a registered e-scooter on public paths without the Identification Mark beyond a grace period of 14 days will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.

