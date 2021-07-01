Mandatory testing for staff at VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre under way

Mapletree, which owns VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre, said that the operations of both malls will not be affected.

A steady stream of retail staff trickled into the VivoCity carpark yesterday morning for their Covid-19 swab tests.

Mandatory testing is under way for all staff who worked at VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre's retail mall between June 13 and Monday.

VivoCity's management said that cleaners, security officers, contractors and safe distancing ambassadors who worked at the mall during that timeframe will also be tested.

Its spokesman said: "This exercise is a precautionary move by the health authorities to help safeguard the health and well-being of all staff, tenants and shoppers."

Shoppers do not have to be tested unless they have been specifically notified by the Ministry of Health.

When The Straits Times visited VivoCity yesterday at 10am, there were no queues at the level two carpark where testing was taking place.

Staff who were swabbed said they had received an SMS informing them of their allocated time slot. The tests were administered quickly, with the whole process taking no more than 15 minutes a person.

VivoCity was among locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, with one visit recorded on June 18, between 6pm and 7.50pm.

Hysses store manager Rowena Laurio, 45, said she immediately registered herself, her employees and their in-house delivery man for the swab test when she heard about the Covid-19 testing operation on Tuesday.

She heard about the operation from the mall's cleaners, who gave her the sign-up link.

"Maybe the authorities do not want to alarm the public. Shoppers tend to avoid visiting the (affected) malls even after they have been disinfected," she said.

BETTER OPTION

Over at HarbourFront Centre, a shopper, who wanted to be known only as Ms Song, said targeted testing operations are a better alternative to semi-lockdowns or mass testing where only a small number of cases are detected.

"This approach will help to minimise transmission and is less disruptive to people's lives," said the 52-year-old.