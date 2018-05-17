Mandatory treatment for woman who assaulted parents, abused cops

A 33-year-old woman who assaulted her parents in their Toa Payoh North home and abused four police officers with vulgar language when they arrived at the flat was sentenced to a two-year mandatory treatment order (MTO) yesterday.

Cheryl Sng Yu Qin also snatched and tore up a statement that Staff Sergeant Gerald Ng Yong Sheng was taking from her mother about the incident in May last year.

Sng pleaded guilty last month in a district court to three charges related to assaulting her mother, using abusive words on Staff Sgt Ng and obstructing him from performing his duties.

Two other assault charges involving both parents and three charges of verbally abusing three other police officers were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Recounting the May 11 incident in court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhongshansaid Sng's 68-year-old father called the police at 6.40pm during a row between his daughter and her 59-year-old mother.

When Staff Sgt Ng arrived with another police officer and approached the older woman to find out what happened, Sng suddenly struck her mother's back with her left hand.

Sng became agitated and hurled obscenities at the police officer as he tried to calm her down. She also refused to give her personal particulars.

Staff Sgt Ng then asked her to go to her room to calm down and she complied.

Last month, Sng's lawyer, Ms Muntaz Zainuddin, asked District Judge Ong Hian Sun to call for a report to assess her client's suitability for an MTO.

She did not disclose any details about Sng's mental condition. Offenders given an MTO will receive treatment for their mental condition instead of jail time.